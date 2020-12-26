Arion Price Up 9.8% This Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, Arion has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Arion has a market cap of $58,216.15 and $9.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00128712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00020090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00631489 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00155445 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00338286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00091784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00056140 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,379,440 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

