Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L) (LON:ATS) Sets New 12-Month High at $420.00

Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L) (LON:ATS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.49) and last traded at GBX 402.05 ($5.25), with a volume of 87396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383 ($5.00).

The firm has a market cap of £163.67 million and a P/E ratio of 42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 369.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 302.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 2.11 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

