Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Trading Up 78.5%

Shares of Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS) traded up 78.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATMS)

Artemis Therapeutics Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.