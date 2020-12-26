Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASND. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $170.94 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $183.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.21 and its 200 day moving average is $152.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $1,804,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

