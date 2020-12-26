ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Hits New 1-Year High at $482.98

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $482.98 and last traded at $482.90, with a volume of 2034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $474.62.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ASML from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $441.89 and a 200-day moving average of $389.15. The firm has a market cap of $202.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in ASML by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,232,000 after purchasing an additional 86,494 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,005,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,347,501,000 after purchasing an additional 103,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $697,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ASML by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,778,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

