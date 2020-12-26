Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.2% during the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,506,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,724,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 683,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after purchasing an additional 105,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 139.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 249,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 38.3% during the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 427,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 118,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $372,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 638 shares in the company, valued at $39,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $411,397.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,034.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,426. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.35. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $809.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.20 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

