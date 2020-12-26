AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.44

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.44 and traded as high as $24.21. AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) shares last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 113,433 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$649.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.44.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.86. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 2.4371044 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.