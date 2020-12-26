Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.12. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 389,269 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$38.33 million and a PE ratio of -6.88.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

