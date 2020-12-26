Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) Insider Belen Romana Garcia Acquires 2,068 Shares

Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £6,783.04 ($8,862.09).

Belen Romana Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aviva plc (AV.L) alerts:

On Monday, September 28th, Belen Romana Garcia purchased 2,324 shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £6,786.08 ($8,866.06).

Aviva plc (AV.L) stock opened at GBX 287.60 ($3.76) on Friday. Aviva plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 430.40 ($5.62). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 287.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The firm has a market cap of £11.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Aviva plc (AV.L)’s previous dividend of $6.00. Aviva plc (AV.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aviva plc (AV.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 369.82 ($4.83).

Aviva plc (AV.L) Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva plc (AV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva plc (AV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.