Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AVVIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of AVVIY stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $8.92. 112,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,513. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67. Aviva has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

