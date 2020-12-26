AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVRO. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVROBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.42.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). Equities analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

