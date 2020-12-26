Axia International Group (OTCMKTS:AIGI) & CGI (NYSE:GIB) Critical Comparison

CGI (NYSE:GIB) and Axia International Group (OTCMKTS:AIGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CGI and Axia International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $9.04 billion 2.27 $831.69 million $3.63 21.86 Axia International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Axia International Group.

Volatility and Risk

CGI has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axia International Group has a beta of 35.38, indicating that its stock price is 3,438% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CGI and Axia International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 9.20% 18.58% 8.79% Axia International Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of CGI shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Axia International Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CGI and Axia International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 0 3 8 0 2.73 Axia International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

CGI presently has a consensus price target of $98.03, suggesting a potential upside of 23.53%. Given CGI’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CGI is more favorable than Axia International Group.

Summary

CGI beats Axia International Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company also offers application development and maintenance, testing, portfolio management, and modernization services; business consulting; and a suite of business process services designed to address the needs of specific industries, as well as IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, financial services, health, utility, communication, oil and gas, manufacturing, retail and consumer service, transportation, and post and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Axia International Group Company Profile

Artistmss International Group, Inc. specializes in women’s and men’s undergarments and skin care. Its products include far-infrared clothing such as scarf, undergarments, leggings shorts and boxers. The company was founded on July 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

