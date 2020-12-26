Axie Infinity Shards Hits Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00042211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00033264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.59 or 0.00292175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015415 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

Axie Infinity Shards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

