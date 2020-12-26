AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Trading Down 8.1%

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)’s share price dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 716,406 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 497,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. B. Riley lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial raised their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.84.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $398.13 million, a P/E ratio of -321.23 and a beta of 2.30.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.13 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $361,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,834,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,900,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 19,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $128,606.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,793.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,668. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AXT by 234.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

