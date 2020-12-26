B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ontrak in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.45). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ontrak’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Ontrak alerts:

OTRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of OTRK stock opened at $67.32 on Thursday. Ontrak has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 2.58.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ontrak by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.