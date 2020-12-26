Balancer Market Cap Achieves $83.52 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Balancer has a total market cap of $83.52 million and $53.89 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can now be bought for $12.03 or 0.00048369 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Balancer has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00134575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00020979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00666175 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00163882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00351204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00096508 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00060442 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

Balancer Token Trading

