Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $608.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,668 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 105,827 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

