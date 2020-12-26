Bancor Market Capitalization Achieves $120.22 Million (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00004841 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bancor has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bancor has a market cap of $120.22 million and approximately $33.37 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00041682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00032805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.78 or 0.00289224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015299 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001782 BTC.

About Bancor

BNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 94,778,658 tokens. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bancor

Bancor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

