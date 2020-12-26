Bank of America Analysts Give Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) a €130.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s current price.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €115.36 ($135.72).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €118.45 ($139.35) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €105.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €97.59. Delivery Hero SE has a 1-year low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 1-year high of €121.35 ($142.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion and a PE ratio of -24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

