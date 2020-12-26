Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.14

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and traded as high as $13.22. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 23,123 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

In other Barings Corporate Investors news, insider Edward P. Grace III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 28.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 31,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

