Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Barnes & Noble Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $5.08 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $249.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.50.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.62. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

In related news, major shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge sold 232,828 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $535,504.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNED. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 79,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

