Barrie James Di Castri Sells 40,000 Shares of Garibaldi Resources Corp. (GGI.V) (CVE:GGI) Stock

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (GGI.V) (CVE:GGI) Senior Officer Barrie James Di Castri sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$16,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$352,449.30.

CVE:GGI traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.43. 171,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.62. Garibaldi Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company has a market cap of C$51.77 million and a P/E ratio of -10.75.

Get Garibaldi Resources Corp. (GGI.V) alerts:

About Garibaldi Resources Corp. (GGI.V)

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and magmatic sulphide deposits, as well as gold, silver, and palladium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in E&L property and palm spring property located in northwest British Columbia.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Garibaldi Resources Corp. (GGI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garibaldi Resources Corp. (GGI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.