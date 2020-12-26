BCE (NYSE:BCE) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.41. BCE has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BCE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 4.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 46.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 16.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

