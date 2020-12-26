Beetle Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5,581.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $281,534.74 and $5,581.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $7.50 and $50.98. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 941% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000715 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 249,910,160 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

