Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.59

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and traded as high as $7.72. Bellerophon Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 30,588 shares.

BLPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 6,163.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 108,476 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $347,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 82.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,775 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

