Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Shares of BLCM stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.07.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.29) by $0.71. On average, research analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

