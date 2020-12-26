BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $982.55 million, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,070,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

