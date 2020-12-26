BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (HUV.TO) (TSE:HUV) Trading Down 2.7%

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (HUV.TO) (TSE:HUV)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$30.60 and last traded at C$30.62. Approximately 12,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 113,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.48.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.41.

