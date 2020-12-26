BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $656,615.92 and approximately $104,410.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00135982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00021362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00672307 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00165595 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00354980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00097819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00061412 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

