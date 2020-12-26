BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Shares Down 3.1%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) shares dropped 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 98,855 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 385% from the average daily volume of 20,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company has a market cap of $21.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceuticals and drug delivery platform technologies in Canada, the United States, and European Union. It is refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus diseases and human papillomavirus, and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat various types of cancer.

