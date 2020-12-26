BidaskClub Downgrades Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALBO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $39.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.52. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $742.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.45). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 26.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,585,000 after purchasing an additional 501,710 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 20.4% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,360,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,758,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the third quarter valued at $5,793,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the third quarter valued at $5,087,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the third quarter valued at $3,337,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. It pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

