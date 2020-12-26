BidaskClub Downgrades Azul (NYSE:AZUL) to Hold

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Azul has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Get Azul alerts:

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. Azul has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. Azul had a negative net margin of 118.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Azul will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Azul by 365.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 936,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 735,673 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Azul by 141.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 713,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 418,210 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the third quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 608.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 146,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.