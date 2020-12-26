BidaskClub Downgrades Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.05.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $530.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

