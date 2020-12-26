BidaskClub Downgrades Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSXP. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.73.

NYSE PSXP opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

