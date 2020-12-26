BidaskClub Downgrades Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 159,517 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 30,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.