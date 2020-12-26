BidaskClub Lowers Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Cadiz stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Cadiz has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 576.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 466.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 56.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

