BidaskClub Lowers China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded China Yuchai International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $672.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $20.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the third quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 9.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 101.2% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 138,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 69,886 shares during the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.