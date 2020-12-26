BidaskClub Lowers China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded China Yuchai International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.
Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $672.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $20.49.
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.
Featured Article: What are CEFs?
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.