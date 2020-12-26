BidaskClub Lowers Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $8.81.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 84.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 45,089 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 9.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the second quarter worth $76,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 7.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

