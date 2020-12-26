BidaskClub Lowers Copa (NYSE:CPA) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPA. Raymond James upped their price target on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Copa in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Copa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Copa has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Get Copa alerts:

NYSE CPA opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.34. Copa has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($0.07). Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Copa will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Copa by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Copa by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Copa by 264.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.