BidaskClub Lowers DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut DTE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DTE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.50.

NYSE DTE opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.56. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.78.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $93,184.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in DTE Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in DTE Energy by 78.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $722,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

