BidaskClub Lowers Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NAVI. Wedbush upgraded Navient from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.63.

NAVI opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. Navient has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.48 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the third quarter valued at $2,903,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 192.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 67,206 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 464.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 627,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 516,146 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 6,742.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 909,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 896,695 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

