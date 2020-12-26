BidaskClub Upgrades Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
NYSEAMERICAN:RFL opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. Rafael has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $26.63.
Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter.
About Rafael
Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.
