BidaskClub Upgrades Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:RFL opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. Rafael has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $26.63.

Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFL. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rafael by 9.8% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 630,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rafael by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rafael during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Rafael by 243.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rafael by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

