Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.67

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.67 and traded as high as $7.97. Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 53,422 shares trading hands.

BDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.58.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$411.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$345.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$327.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.8532609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.91%.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

