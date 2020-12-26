BitCoal 24-Hour Volume Tops $358.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 253% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. BitCoal has a market cap of $18,765.03 and approximately $358.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 261.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.30 or 0.00656730 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001040 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001116 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.