Bitcoin Diamond Reaches Market Cap of $88.85 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $88.85 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001849 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Huobi, BtcTrade.im and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001898 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000403 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00025325 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Huobi, Coinnest, Kucoin, Gate.io, Crex24, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, Indodax, Exrates, HitBTC, Bithumb, BigONE, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

