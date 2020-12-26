BitcoinZ Trading 4.3% Higher This Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $767,242.22 and approximately $55,904.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00254046 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00033002 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00042861 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.