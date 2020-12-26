BitTube Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, TradeOgre and Upbit. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $1,413.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.30 or 0.00656730 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001040 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

