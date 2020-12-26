BitTube (TUBE) Price Reaches $0.0074 on Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, TradeOgre and Livecoin. BitTube has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $1,413.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitTube has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.30 or 0.00656730 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001040 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

