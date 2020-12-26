Bitzeny (ZNY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $186,483.21 and $2.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.81 or 0.00514372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000224 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

