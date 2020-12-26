BlackRock Inc. Buys 35,157 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,157 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.68% of Barings BDC worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 205,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 524,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick purchased 7,859 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $70,495.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $10.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.45 million, a P/E ratio of -227.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 111.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

